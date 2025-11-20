Listen Live
Close
News

Burtiful Spirit: GloRilla Announces She's Dropping An R&B Album

GloRilla Announces She’s Dropping An R&B Album

GloRilla has always made it her mission to push boundaries.

Published on November 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

48th Annual McDonald's All-American Games With Halftime Performance From GloRilla
Source: Natasha Campos / Getty

GloRilla has always made it her mission to push boundaries.

Flipping classic songs can be risky, but she pulled it off with “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”, a remix of Boosie’s “Wipe Me Down,” and fans ate it up. She also linked up with mid-2000s hitmaker T-Pain to bring back a nostalgic sound with her record, “I LUV HER.” If that wasn’t enough, Big Glo even made a Gospel song with Kirk Franklin.

Name something Gloria Hallelujah Woods can’t do, we’ll wait.

Now the Memphis rapper wants to take things up another notch with her latest idea. She recently took to social media to let her fans know she plans on releasing a full-length R&B album, “& I will be doing a rnb album.”

For most, this may come as a surprise, but if you dive deep into Glo’s life, it’s more believable. During a conversation with Billboard in 2022, GloRilla mentions her background in Church, which involved singing in the choir, “I came from a family of 10 kids. When I was younger, I used to go to Church and sing in the choir. So my mama always thought I can be a gospel singer.”

Fans went under her comments to impersonate how an R&B album would sound with her Memphis accent.

Another user dug up Big Glo singing her heart out:

One thing is for certain, GloRilla has walked down on any challenge she has faced; this one is no different. Now we wait for this R&B project

SEE ALSO

GloRilla Announces She’s Dropping An R&B Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
85 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
105 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
176 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

New Mexico State v USC
41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close