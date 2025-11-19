Source: Tim Clayton / Getty

We’re still more than two years away from the Olympics returning to America for the 2028 Olympic Games. While many of the biggest names and future breakout stars are still working on the craft, some legends are tempering expectations early.

Steph Curry stopped by LeBron James’ Mind The Game podcast with Steve Nash to talk about their chances of suiting up for America.

Nash asks Curry if he’ll be competing, but before he could respond, James shuts down the idea.

“You already know my answer. So don’t even ask. I will be watching it from Cabo,” James said, admitting he’s done enough Olympics.

James is just being realistic about his ability, given his current age and the fact that he’ll be around 43 by the time the ‘28 Olympics roll around.

He’s already taking things slower this year since a flare-up of his sciatica caused him to miss this year’s season opener for the first time in his career, and he didn’t play until late last night, which was the 15th game this season. Despite only scoring 11 points, he hit two threes, surpassing Reggie Miller for sixth on the all-time three-pointers list.

We’re still unsure if he’ll even be in the NBA around the time of the Olympics because he’s a free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season.

But while he’s completely closing the door, Curry isn’t.

“God willing I still have the choice,” Curry told Nash. “I still have the physical option, actually, to impact the team. Never say never, but I highly doubt it. I would love to be a part of the movement.”

If so, Curry will go down as one of the greatest NBA players of all time, but having only appeared in one Olympics.

As for his regular season play, he’s guaranteed to play at least one more year, into the 2026-27 season, where he’s scheduled to make $62.6 million.

Even if we never get to see two of the GOATs represent America on the sports world’s biggest stage again, their 2024 Paris Olympic run was legendary enough as they beat the host team, securing the USA’s fifth straight Olympic gold medal.

Now that fans are forced to look for other talent to continue America’s reign in the Olympics, see social media’s reaction to the end of an era below.