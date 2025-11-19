Listen Live
Taco Bell Launches Fan Style Menu Nationwide

For Fans, By Fans: Taco Bell Launches Fan Style Menu, Bringing Fan-Fueled Flavor Lineup Nationwide

Published on November 19, 2025

Taco Bell is bringing fan creations to its restaurants nationwide.

Taco Bell FanStyle Menu
Source: Taco Bell

The beloved fast food chain is giving its most loyal fans the ultimate seat at the table. Taco Bell has officially added three fan-created items to its national menu — the California Crunchwrap, Burrito Bliss, and Cantina Craze — all dreamed up by everyday customers through its Fan Style program.

After launching Fan Style in July 2025, Taco Bell encouraged Rewards Members to craft and submit their most creative custom orders. More than 40,000 submissions poured in from fans eager to share their one-of-a-kind builds, and now, three of those imaginative entries are going nationwide. The creations will be available for a limited time exclusively through the Taco Bell app and in-store kiosks starting on Thursday, November 20.

This program celebrates a long-standing part of Taco Bell culture: remixing, customizing, and personalizing classics. Fan Style allows users to build, name, and share their own creations in-app, with the added incentive of potentially landing a spot on the national menu. This year, Taco Bell kept their promise by selecting three standout items crafted by fans: Brock from Michigan, Kajol from Kentucky, and Sandra from Missouri.

Taco Bell connected with each “Fan Chef,” learning the stories behind their inventions and even flying them to the brand’s Irvine, California headquarters for a behind-the-scenes experience. The result is a menu drop that’s as personal as it is flavorful.

“At Taco Bell, we’re always listening to our fans – they push us to think differently, take bold risks, and keep evolving,” said Taylor Montgomery, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell, per a press release. “Fan Style shows what’s possible when we loosen our grip and tap into the creativity of our fan base. It might feel like a risk, but it’s proof that our fans can help us take the brand to bold new places.”

Meet the New Fan Style Menu Items:

Taco Bell Launches Fan Style Menu
Source: Taco Bell / Taco Bell

California Crunchwrap
Brock’s elevated take on a Taco Bell classic features steak, seasoned fries, guacamole, and the iconic grilled Crunchwrap shell. Inspired by Southern California flavors, it offers indulgence and comfort in every bite.

Taco Bell Launches Fan Style Menu
Source: Taco Bell / Taco Bell

Burrito Bliss
Created by Kajol, this vegetarian spin on the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito includes refried beans, seasoned rice, Pico de Gallo, Fiesta Strips, and Avocado Ranch, all grilled for a perfect blend of crunch and creaminess.

Taco Bell Launches Fan Style Menu
Source: Taco Bell / Taco Bell

Cantina Craze
Sandra’s remix boosts the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco with Creamy Jalapeño Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and a touch of Reduced-Fat Sour Cream for a balanced, flavor-packed upgrade.

Fans can try all three creations beginning November 20 at participating locations nationwide. To explore the full Fan Style menu and join the movement, download the Taco Bell app.

