Karen Huger Opens Up About Her DUI’s & Prison Stint

Reality star Karen Huger is baring her soul in a raw, emotional sit-down with Andy Cohen, as revealed in a mid-season teaser for The Real Housewives of Potomac. After serving time in prison following her DUI conviction, Huger tells Cohen, “It’s time to talk about my addiction.”

According to Cohen — who visited Huger just days after her early release in September — the conversation was deeply personal. “I heard things from Karen that I have never heard before,” he said. In the trailer, Cohen gently acknowledges her freedom, and Huger replies with both strength and vulnerability: “You are a free woman … it’s time to talk about my addiction.”

Huger, 62, has faced a very public reckoning. In March 2024, she was arrested after a high-speed crash and later convicted on multiple charges tied to driving under the influence. She was sentenced to two years, with one suspended, and probation, but wound up serving just six months in the Montgomery County Detention Center before her release.

During her incarceration, Huger reportedly focused on recovery — entering a private treatment program. Her sit-down with Cohen promises to peel back the layers of her “Grande Dame” persona, revealing a side of her that fans rarely — if ever — see: her struggle, regret, and determination to heal.

Bravo teases the episode as a “deeply personal and reflective conversation” that will air during the RHOP Season 10 finale. As she steps into this next chapter, Huger seems ready not just to account for her past, but to chart a new path — one defined by honesty, accountability, and recovery.