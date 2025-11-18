Ford And Amazon Team Up To Sell Certified Pre-Owned Cars Online

Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

Ford Motor Company is taking its certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle business digital, partnering with Amazon to let customers browse, finance, and purchase used Ford cars through Amazon Autos.

The initiative, which launched Monday, gives buyers access to participating Ford dealer inventories directly on Amazon.com. Shoppers can complete most of the paperwork online and then schedule a time to pick up their vehicle at a local dealership. Initially, the rollout covers just three metro markets — Los Angeles, Seattle, and Dallas — though Ford and Amazon say they plan to expand to other regions soon.

More than 160 of Ford’s roughly 2,900 U.S. franchised dealers have expressed interest in the program, and about 20 are already live or coming online.

Every Ford vehicle sold through Amazon will be backed by the Blue Advantage CPO program. That means buyers benefit from a rigorous inspection process and one of three certification levels — gold, EV, or blue — each backed by a warranty. Ford is also offering a 14-day or 1,000-mile money-back guarantee.

Amazon Autos, meanwhile, handles the online shopping and financing, but the local Ford dealers remain deeply involved. They’re responsible for pricing, delivery, maintenance, and any follow-up after the sale.

The deal marks a meaningful shift in how Ford is selling used cars. While the company is still bound by state laws to sell through franchise dealerships — unlike Tesla’s direct-to-consumer model — this move brings more of the car-buying experience online.

Ford’s CEO, Jim Farley, has previously noted that Tesla’s online sales edge gives it a cost advantage. This partnership with Amazon appears to be part of Ford’s plan to close that gap while preserving its dealer network.