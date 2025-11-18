Listen Live
Close
Local

Layoffs And Service Cuts At Pottstown Hospital — Shocks Workers

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Supporters march past the front door of the hospital. Nurses protest staffing levels and current contract negotiations outside Tower Health's Pottstown Hospital on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Photo by Jeremy Drey
Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Tower Health stunned health care workers and patients Monday with sweeping layoffs and the abrupt shutdown of key units at Pottstown Hospital. The system announced it will cut 131 jobs — about two months from now — and shutter the hospital’s intensive care unit, step-down unit, and endoscopy center.

Union leaders and staff described the move as life-altering. “Slashing services and laying off skilled caregivers isn’t just reckless, it’s cruel,” said Maureen May, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP), which represents many Pottstown employees.

Patients are voicing outrage, too. Johnny Corson, a multiple myeloma patient who depends on monthly infusions, said he felt betrayed. “I never thought about death before,” he told CBS Philadelphia, adding that the nurses at the cancer center “treat you like your family.”

Tower Health said the cuts reflect mounting financial pressure across its system. CEO Michael Stern acknowledged the impact but argued the move is necessary for long-term stability. While the ICU, cancer services, and endoscopy center will close at Pottstown, many of those services will continue at nearby hospitals in the network.

Still, for many in Pottstown, the loss is deeply personal. ICU nurse Beth Ridgely said the hospital was more than just a medical facility — “it’s a lifeline.”

The layoffs — set to take effect around January 16, 2026 — come amid Tower Health’s broader cuts. The parent system is shedding roughly 350 jobs, or 3% of its workforce.

The union has signaled it may take further action, and at least one patient has filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Attorney General.

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
85 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
105 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
176 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

New Mexico State v USC
41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close