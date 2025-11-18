Listen Live
Close
Good News

10 Thanksgiving Traditions Worth Starting This Year

Whether you're looking to add a touch of creativity, deepen family connections, or simply have more fun, starting new traditions can bring fresh meaning to your Thanksgiving.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Photos for a listicle on new thanksgiving traditions to start

10 Thanksgiving Traditions Worth Starting This Year

Thanksgiving is more than just a feast, it’s a time to create lasting memories with loved ones.

While the turkey and pumpkin pie are staples, the traditions we build around the holiday are what truly make it special.

Whether you’re looking to add a touch of creativity, deepen family connections, or simply have more fun, starting new traditions can bring fresh meaning to your celebrations.

From heartfelt gestures to playful activities, there are countless ways to make Thanksgiving even more memorable.

Ready to elevate your holiday?

Here are 10 Thanksgiving traditions worth starting this year!

RELATED | 10 Classic Thanksgiving Movies To Watch

RELATED | Top Five Most Delicious Thanksgiving Pies

Gratitude Jar

Place a jar and slips of paper on the table for everyone to write down what they’re thankful for. Read them aloud during dinner.

Photos for a listicle on new thanksgiving traditions to start

Friendsgiving Feast

Host a pre-Thanksgiving gathering with friends to celebrate your chosen family.

Photos for a listicle on new thanksgiving traditions to start

Recipe Swap

Have each guest bring a dish along with the recipe to share. Over time, you’ll build a collection of cherished recipes.

Photos for a listicle on new thanksgiving traditions to start

Thanksgiving Walk

Take a family walk or hike before or after the meal to enjoy the crisp fall air and work up (or walk off) an appetite.

Photos for a listicle on new thanksgiving traditions to start

Volunteer Together

Spend part of the day giving back by volunteering at a local shelter or food bank.

family watching thanksgiving movies from a couch in their living room

Tablecloth of Thanks

Use a plain tablecloth and fabric markers for guests to write what they’re thankful for each year. Reuse it annually to see how gratitude grows.

Photos for a listicle on new thanksgiving traditions to start

Family Game Night

After dinner, play board games, charades, or trivia to keep the fun going.

Photos for a listicle on new thanksgiving traditions to start

Thanksgiving Movie Marathon

Watch classic Thanksgiving-themed movies like Planes, Trains, and Automobiles or A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

Photos for a listicle on new thanksgiving traditions to start

Turkey Trot

Participate in a local Thanksgiving morning run or walk to kick off the day with some exercise and community spirit.

Photos for a listicle on new thanksgiving traditions to start

Memory Sharing

Go around the table and share a favorite memory from the past year. It’s a great way to reflect and connect.

family watching thanksgiving movies from a couch in their living room

These traditions can add meaning, fun, and togetherness to your Thanksgiving celebrations!

10 Thanksgiving Traditions Worth Starting This Year was originally published on wibc.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
85 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
105 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
176 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

New Mexico State v USC
41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close