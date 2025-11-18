Listen Live
Close
News

Pusha T & Virginia Williams Preparing To Welcome Another Son

Pusha T & Virginia Williams Preparing To Welcome Another Son

Pusha T and his wife, Virginia Williams, might have to “Let God Sort ‘Em Out” when it comes to these bedtime schedules, because baby #2 is on the way. 

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Olga Gasnier / Getty

Pusha T and his wife, Virginia Williams, might have to “Let God Sort ‘Em Out” when it comes to these bedtime schedules, because baby #2 is on the way. 

Virginia went to social media to announce the news with a photo of her holding her baby bump, writing, “2nd masterpiece on the way… God is good.” This is the second baby for the power couple. Their firstborn, Nigel Brixx Thornton, has made it clear he wanted a sibling, according to King Push. Well, his wish is coming true; Nigel has a sibling on the way.

Push followed up Wifey’s post with his own, giving her and Nigel a heartfelt message, “Nigel, you ask and you shall receive…but this time it was mommy who made it happen. She prayed day and night, she struggled with disappointments, but she never gave up on your wishes. You are gonna owe her big time!!”

Also adding a special thank you to his queen, “@Babyginny, thank you for my second baby boy…I hope you carry on with tradition and never teach me how to change a diaper, prep a meal, suck out a snotty nose, or anything else a Supermom does. You make things very easy for me, and I love and appreciate you for it all.”

Ending the message by confirming that they are expecting their baby boy in Spring 2026. Baby push is on the way.

SEE ALSO

Pusha T & Virginia Williams Preparing To Welcome Another Son was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
85 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
105 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
176 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

New Mexico State v USC
41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close