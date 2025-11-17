Cracks In The MAGA Wall: Donald Trump Snatches Back Support For Marjorie Taylor Greene

ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Donald Trump / Marjorie Taylor Greene

The MAGA wall, which seemed impervious, is starting to crack, and it’s all thanks to Republicans not siding with Donald Trump regarding the release of the Epstein files.

In one of his latest Truth Social rants, Donald Trump snatched back his endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of his most staunch and loudest allies, even going as far as to personally attack her because she is one of four Republicans in the House of Representatives in support of the release of the Epstein files.

Trump’s social media attacks on Greene are significant as they highlight a political breakup no one had on their bingo cards, and signal that Trump could be losing his grip on the Republican party, because it seems protecting pedophiles is a bridge too far for them.

They still have no issues pushing racist policies, but that’s a whole other argument.

The Back & Forth No One Saw Coming

Trump and Greene have been going back and forth on social media after she has openly criticized her Orange Lord and Savior on several issues, like his labeling the Epstein case a hoax, and his focus on foreign policy instead of his “America first” agenda.

“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, while adding that Greene, who is up for reelection in 2026, has “gone Far Left.”

He continued, “She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds

Greene has clapped back on her social media accounts, while at the same time still trying to show that she is a fan of Orange Mussolini, writing on her X account:

“This and the Epstein files is why I’m being attacked by President Trump. It really makes you wonder what is in those files and who and what country is putting so much pressure on him? I forgive him and I will pray for him to return to his original MAGA promises.”

Welp.

As you can imagine, social media, particularly those on the left, who are no fans of either of these individuals, have been seated for the drama and are loving every minute of it.

