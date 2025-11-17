Listen Live
Summer Walker Blesses Her Fans With 'Finally Over It'

Summer Walker Blesses The Streets With Her New Album, ‘Finally Over It’

Summer Walker finally drops “Finally Over It” to complete the trilogy theme.

Published on November 17, 2025

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Summer Walker finally drops “Finally Over It” to complete the trilogy theme.

The Atlanta R&B artist has been teasing this project for quite a while now. She dropped the first installment of the trilogy, “Over It,” in 2019, which housed some of her biggest tracks like “Playing Games” (the extended version with Bryson Tiller needs to be studied), “Just Might” featuring a vintage PARTYNEXTDOOR verse, and many more.

Fast forward two years, “Still Over It” dropped, continuing that nonchalant energy of being over something or somebody. The project had joints from back to back, like “No Love” featuring SZA and Summer, even closed with Ciara praying on the outro. Can’t get any better than that. Four years later, she finally finishes the trilogy, dropping “Finally Over It,” and the girlies online are loving it.

Linking up with Mariah The Scientist is exactly what fans have been wanting from Summer. The Breezy Bowl clearly paid off, too, since we got a Chris Brown feature on the album. Calling on the toxic king himself, Brent Faiyaz, she brought him in on Disc 2 for the “Number One” record.
Summer’s promo run for this album is legendary.

She pulled up in a dump truck around Atlanta, helping anyone going through a breakup toss out their ex’s belongings. She kicked things off herself, throwing her own ex’s stuff into the truck. 

