ENTER TO WIN A FAMILY 4-PACK TO SEE ZOOTOPIA 2!

Published on November 17, 2025

iOne Local Sales| Zootopia 2 Web Contest | 2025-11-17

Enter below for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to see Zootopia 2!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY DISNEY’S ZOOTOPIA TWO. THIS THANKSGIVING, RETURN TO ZOOTOPIA FOR THE MOVIE EVENT OF THE YEAR. GET YOUR TICKETS FOR DISNEY’S ZOOTOPIA TWO. IN THEATERS EVERYWHERE NOVEMBER 26TH

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia 2,” rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Nate Torrence, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle. From the Oscar®-winning team of Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), “Zootopia 2” opens in theaters Nov. 26.

