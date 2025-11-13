Listen Live
Rapper B.o.B Sued For Alleged Assaulting A Fan Who Survived Cancer

Published on November 13, 2025

B.o.B.: Adventures Of Bobby Ray 15th Anniversary Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Rapper B.o.B, whose real name is Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., is being sued by a Texas woman who says he sexually assaulted her after a concert in San Diego earlier this year.

The woman, identified only as “Jane” in court documents, says the incident happened in the early morning hours of April 26, 2025, at The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter. She had traveled from Texas to see B.o.B perform at the California Beer Festival. In the lawsuit, she says his music helped her stay positive during her battle with cancer in 2016.

According to the lawsuit, B.o.B invited her on stage during his performance and later to a hotel after-party. She says that once her cousin stepped out of the room briefly, the rapper began touching her without consent — groping her legs and waist while she was seated.

The woman claims that during the incident, B.o.B’s wife walked into the room. The lawsuit says B.o.B told his wife to leave, then continued making unwanted advances. She says she was finally able to leave the suite when the rapper’s manager knocked on the door.

After leaving, the woman says hotel security refused to let her back upstairs. She later filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County, accusing B.o.B of sexual assault and emotional distress. She is seeking financial damages but did not name an amount.

B.o.B’s legal team strongly denies the accusations, calling them “false” and “a money grab.” His attorneys say the claims are an attempt to get publicity and cash from a well-known artist.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed against the rapper. The case remains in its early stages, and both sides are preparing for court.

