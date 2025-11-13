Tory Lanez Loses Appeal In Megan The Stallion Shooting Case

Source: Handout / Getty

Rapper Tory Lanez lost his appeal this week in the high-profile shooting case involving fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion, as a California appellate court upheld his 10-year prison sentence. The ruling cements Lanez’s conviction for shooting the Grammy-winning rapper in the feet after a heated argument in 2020.

The three-judge panel rejected Lanez’s claims that the trial was unfair and that his defense was improperly limited. In its decision, the court wrote that Lanez — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — received a “fair trial under the law” and that the evidence against him was “overwhelming.”

Lanez, 32, was convicted in December 2022 of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered gun in a vehicle. The charges stemmed from a July 2020 confrontation after a party in the Hollywood Hills, where prosecutors said Lanez shot at Megan Thee Stallion’s feet as she walked away.

During the trial, Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, gave emotional testimony describing the shooting and the intense public backlash that followed. “I was scared,” she told jurors at the time. “I couldn’t believe he was doing this.”

Lanez’s legal team argued that the sentence was excessive and that the court should reconsider based on new evidence and alleged procedural errors. However, the appellate judges sided with prosecutors, who said the conviction reflected both the seriousness of the crime and Lanez’s refusal to take responsibility.

The rapper will continue serving his sentence in a California state prison. His attorneys have not indicated whether they plan to pursue further appeals.

For Megan Thee Stallion, the ruling closes a painful chapter — one that reshaped conversations about violence, accountability, and the treatment of Black women in the music industry.