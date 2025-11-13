Win a Jagged Edge Meet-n-Greet, Free Tickets + $200!

Source: R1 / creative services

Cuffing season is officially here, and nothing says “let’s make this real” like surprising your boo with the ultimate date night. Jagged Edge, Lloyd, and Eric Bellinger are hitting the stage for The Cuffing Season Tour on December 4th at The Met Philadelphia, presented by Highmark — and we want to send you there in style!

We’re giving away tickets, a Jagged Edge meet & greet, plus $200 in spending cash to turn your night into a whole vibe.

Text the keyword NOVEMBER to 71007, take our quick music survey, and you’ll be automatically entered to win.

