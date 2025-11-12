“A Different World” Sequel Officially Picked Up By Netflix

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Hillman College is back in session. Netflix has officially ordered a sequel to the groundbreaking sitcom A Different World, bringing the beloved HBCU back to screens for a new generation. The streamer announced Wednesday that the 10-episode comedy will reintroduce audiences to the culture, pride, and legacy that made the original a 1990s classic.

This time, the story follows Deborah Wayne, the daughter of iconic couple Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert. Rising Broadway star Maleah Joi Moon steps into the lead role, joined by a vibrant new cast including Alijah Kai, Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, and newcomer Kennedi Reece.

Behind the camera, legends are reuniting. Debbie Allen, who directed and produced episodes of the original NBC series, returns as executive producer and will direct the pilot along with two additional episodes. Visionary filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King) and her husband Reggie Rock Bythewood (Swagger) are also on board as executive producers, marking a reunion of creative forces that once helped shape the show’s identity.

Writer and showrunner Felicia Pride is steering the revival, promising a bold, modern take that honors the show’s legacy while tackling contemporary issues facing young Black students today. “We’re celebrating the past while speaking directly to this generation,” Pride said in a statement.

Production kicks off in Atlanta in early 2026, with a premiere expected later that year.

Originally airing from 1987 to 1993, A Different World broke barriers as one of the first major TV depictions of life at a historically Black college. Now, more than 30 years later, Netflix is betting on Hillman again — blending nostalgia, new voices, and the same heart that made the original a cultural touchstone.