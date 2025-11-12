Listen Live
Jaire Alexander Leaves NFL: Eagles CB Focuses on Health

Eagles’ Jaire Alexander Steps Away from NFL to Focus on Recovery

Eagles’ Jaire Alexander steps away from NFL to prioritize physical and mental health after knee surgery, impacting team lineup.

Published on November 12, 2025

Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jaire Alexander is stepping away from football as he focuses on his physical and mental health, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Alexander, 28, is recovering from offseason knee surgery and did not travel with the Eagles for Monday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. His absence was part of a plan the organization had in place to support his rehabilitation and adjustment to the team’s defensive scheme.

The Eagles acquired Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens before last week’s NFL trade deadline, sending a 2026 sixth-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick. The two-time Pro Bowler underwent right knee surgery in January and played only two games with the Ravens this season, facing challenges both physically and in adapting to a new defense. Despite the setbacks, Alexander told reporters last week that he feels healthier than he has all year.

General manager Howie Roseman said the team was willing to take a chance on Alexander, citing his youth and recent improvement in his health.

“When you talk about a young guy who’s feeling healthy and good about where he’s at, we thought the risk was worth the reward,” Roseman said.

Alexander made his mark in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, earning All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2022 over a seven-year stint before being released this June.|

SOURCE | ESPN

