Defend Ya Boy: The Morning Hustle Debates Hair Dye-Gate

The Morning Hustle’s “Defend Ya Boy” segment recently put Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown in the hot seat, and the verdict is in. Host Alton Walker and the crew held a hilarious mock trial, charging Brown with smearing his hair enhancement product on opponents’ jerseys during games. The prosecution came out swinging, accusing Brown of being a “repeat offender” and hitting him with charges like “defacing property” and “assault and battery” for the hair dye incidents that left visible marks on other players’ uniforms. They argued he was making a bad name for all men who use a little touch-up.



In a spirited defense, the argument was made that Brown’s actions were simply a strategic part of the game. Harkening back to the 80s, the defense reminded everyone of the “Jheri curl juice” era, where couches needed plastic covers. The witty comeback? Opponents should just get “jersey ponchos.” The defense even suggested this could all be part of a brand deal, and that guarding someone that closely means you should expect to get a “sample on your jersey.” It was framed not as a foul, but as a brilliant defensive tactic—a “dry eraser” on the court.

Ultimately, the jury wasn’t swayed by the Jheri curl nostalgia. Jaylen Brown was found guilty. The courtroom’s sentence wasn’t about fines or suspensions, but something far more personal. The judge ruled that Brown must stop using all dye products and be “forced to live with the grays and age gracefully.” The segment concluded with a humorous welcome to the “bald brotherhood,” officially closing the case on Jaylen Brown’s infamous hairline escapades.

