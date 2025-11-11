Listen Live
Trina Braxton Supports K. Michelle Despite Feud With Tamar Braxton

Trina Braxton Supports K. Michelle Despite The Feud With Tamar Braxton

Published on November 11, 2025

40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Press Room
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Trina Braxton is facing strong criticism online after publicly supporting K. Michelle’s new country album, reigniting tensions linked to K. Michelle’s longtime feud with Trina’s sister, Tamar Braxton.

The controversy began when Trina commented on K. Michelle’s Instagram post promoting her country project, writing, “You know I love country music! 🙌” K. Michelle responded warmly, inviting Trina to attend an upcoming listening event: “Come see me, Trina ❤️ DM me, I’ll set it up. The album is great.”

What might have seemed like a friendly exchange quickly drew attention from fans familiar with the history between Tamar and K. Michelle — two artists whose public disagreements have stretched back more than a decade.

Fans React: ‘That’s Shady!’

Many social media users accused Trina of betraying her sister by showing support for one of Tamar’s most vocal rivals.

“Supporting K. Michelle when she dragged your sister for years is not it,” one user wrote. Another added, “Family first — this is messy.”

The backlash flooded Trina’s mentions and K. Michelle’s comment section, with some followers calling her “disloyal” and “two-faced.”

Despite the online criticism, Trina has not addressed the controversy publicly. Her comment remains visible under K. Michelle’s post.

A Feud Years in the Making

The tension between Tamar Braxton and K. Michelle dates back to the early 2010s, when the two singers exchanged insults online and in interviews over their music careers and personal disputes. Their feud reignited several times over the years — from social-media jabs to shade thrown on red carpets and reality-TV appearances.

K. Michelle has since pivoted from R&B to country music, a move that has earned praise for bridging genres but also renewed headlines as old rivalries resurface.

Family and Public Perception

The Braxton sisters have long maintained a close but complicated relationship in the public eye, often sharing both personal triumphs and disagreements on Braxton Family Values. Tamar, in particular, has been vocal about loyalty within the family, which may explain why fans saw Trina’s interaction with K. Michelle as crossing a line.

As of now, neither Tamar nor K. Michelle has commented directly on the online backlash.

What started as a brief social-media comment has evolved into a full-blown fan debate about family loyalty and industry politics. Trina Braxton’s praise for K. Michelle’s country album may have been harmless encouragement, but in the eyes of fans invested in the Tamar-K. Michelle feud, it struck a deeper nerve — one that shows how personal and professional lines remain tightly intertwined in the world of celebrity families.

