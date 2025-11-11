Trump Oders Air Traffic Controllers: “Get Back to Work, NOW”

Source: Mehmet Algin / Getty

Air travel across the United States was thrown into chaos Monday as more than 1,600 flights were canceled nationwide amid an escalating standoff between the federal government and unpaid air traffic controllers. The disruption prompted President Donald Trump to issue a forceful message on social media: “All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!!”

Major Flight Disruptions Nationwide

According to tracking site FlightAware, the cancellations came on top of nearly 3,000 flights scrapped Sunday and over 10,000 delays across the country. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that staffing shortages forced it to reduce operations at about 40 major airports, including Atlanta, Chicago, and New York.

The cutbacks are part of emergency measures implemented during the ongoing government shutdown, now entering its sixth week, which has left thousands of federal workers—including air traffic controllers—without pay.

“This is the worst I’ve seen in my 22 years in the tower,” said one controller based in Dallas–Fort Worth, speaking anonymously. “Morale is gone, people are tired, and safety is becoming harder to guarantee.”

Trump’s Message and Response

In his post Monday morning, President Trump demanded that controllers return to work, warning that anyone who refused could face “substantial docking” of pay or even replacement. He also said those who return would be eligible for a $10,000 bonus.

“All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially ‘docked,’” the president wrote on his Truth Social account.

The statement sparked backlash from union leaders, who said the administration’s threats do not address the root cause of the crisis: federal employees working without pay.

“The president can’t threaten people into the control tower,” the National Air Traffic Controllers Association said in a statement. “Our members want to serve the public—but they deserve to be paid for the critical work they do.”

Why Flights Are Being Canceled

FAA officials said the reduction in flight operations was necessary to prevent safety risks. With too few qualified controllers available, the agency capped air traffic levels to match the number of staff on duty.

The staffing crunch, combined with weather issues and ripple effects from weekend cancellations, led airlines to preemptively cut flights to avoid stranding passengers mid-route.

Travelers at major airports described long lines, packed terminals, and widespread confusion. “We were supposed to fly out this morning to Orlando,” said Lisa Nguyen, a passenger at Philadelphia International Airport. “Our flight’s been canceled twice. The airline told us there might not be another one until tomorrow.”

What Travelers Can Expect

The FAA warned that delays and cancellations will likely continue throughout the week. Airlines are encouraging passengers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport and are waiving change fees for affected travelers.

Transportation experts say the disruptions could extend into the Thanksgiving travel rush if the shutdown is not resolved soon. “Once the system falls behind like this, it doesn’t bounce back overnight,” said aviation analyst Henry Harteveldt. “It’s a nationwide ripple effect.”