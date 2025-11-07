Rowan University Student Arrested In Alleged ISIS Inspired Attack

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

A Rowan University student has been arrested in connection with an alleged ISIS-inspired plot to carry out attacks over Halloween weekend in Michigan. Federal authorities say 19-year-old Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzal of Montclair, New Jersey, a freshman computer science major at Rowan, was taken into custody on November 4 at Newark Liberty International Airport before boarding a flight to Istanbul, Turkey.

Investigators allege he intended to continue on to Syria to join or assist the terrorist organization ISIS. Jimenez-Guzal is charged with conspiring to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization.

According to court documents, Jimenez-Guzal and other suspects discussed targeting nightclubs frequented by LGBTQ+ individuals in the Detroit area, as well as a possible attack on an amusement park. Authorities say the group shared extremist materials, discussed the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and communicated using encrypted messaging platforms. The suspects also reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS and practiced shooting at gun ranges while acquiring firearms and tactical gear.

Rowan University released a statement confirming that the FBI had informed them about the investigation and that there was never any threat to the campus community. The university said it fully cooperated with law enforcement and reiterated that maintaining campus safety is a top priority.

Jimenez-Guzal remains in federal custody as the investigation continues. Officials are still examining potential connections between the suspects in New Jersey and Michigan. The case underscores ongoing concerns about online radicalization and the challenges of detecting extremist activity among young people, even within everyday settings like college campuses.

Authorities credit early intervention and intelligence monitoring for preventing the alleged Halloween plot from being carried out.