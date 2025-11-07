Listen Live
Entertainment

These Are the 7 Movies Tarantino Calls “Perfect”

As Tarantino put it, they’re the kind of films that “cannot be improved upon.”

Published on November 7, 2025

Burbank International Film Festival Honors Quentin Tarantino With The Vanguard Award
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Quentin Tarantino, the visionary director behind modern classics like Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained, has never been one to hold his tongue. Known for his bold opinions as much as for his iconic films, Tarantino recently made a statement that has the film world buzzing: he believes there are only seven “perfect” movies ever made.

During a recent appearance, the celebrated filmmaker shared his view on what constitutes cinematic perfection. While he didn’t name all seven films, he gave us a peek into his thought process. For Tarantino, a “perfect” movie is one that defies criticism and achieves its artistic goals so completely that it becomes unassailable.

“There’s no such thing as a perfect movie,” he clarified, before immediately contradicting himself in classic Tarantino fashion. “That’s not true… I think there are a handful of perfect movies.” He explained that while many films come close, very few reach a level where they are beyond reproach from any critical angle. As Tarantino put it, they’re the kind of films that “cannot be improved upon.”

Here are the 7 movies Quentin Tarantino has considered ‘The perfect movie’.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Jaws (1975)

The Exorcist (1973)

Annie Hall (1977)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

The Wild Bunch (1969)

Back to the Future (1985)

So, what does “perfect” mean in Tarantino’s world? It seems to be about a film’s ability to be exactly what it sets out to be, without a single misstep. It’s a movie where the script, acting, directing, and editing all come together in perfect harmony to create an undeniable experience.

This philosophy aligns with Tarantino’s own approach to his work. He is a master of blending genres, creating unforgettable dialogue, and paying homage to the films he loves. His movies are a cinematic education, packed with references to everything from spaghetti westerns to kung fu flicks. This deep knowledge and passion for film history are exactly what inform his high standards.

Whether you agree with his choices or not, Tarantino’s declaration sparks a fun and important conversation for all movie lovers. It challenges us to think about what makes a film truly great and to celebrate the art of cinema. Now, the big question is: what seven movies would make your perfect list?

