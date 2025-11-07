These Are the 7 Movies Tarantino Calls “Perfect”

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Quentin Tarantino, the visionary director behind modern classics like Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained, has never been one to hold his tongue. Known for his bold opinions as much as for his iconic films, Tarantino recently made a statement that has the film world buzzing: he believes there are only seven “perfect” movies ever made.

During a recent appearance, the celebrated filmmaker shared his view on what constitutes cinematic perfection. While he didn’t name all seven films, he gave us a peek into his thought process. For Tarantino, a “perfect” movie is one that defies criticism and achieves its artistic goals so completely that it becomes unassailable.

“There’s no such thing as a perfect movie,” he clarified, before immediately contradicting himself in classic Tarantino fashion. “That’s not true… I think there are a handful of perfect movies.” He explained that while many films come close, very few reach a level where they are beyond reproach from any critical angle. As Tarantino put it, they’re the kind of films that “cannot be improved upon.”

Here are the 7 movies Quentin Tarantino has considered ‘The perfect movie’.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)