Listen Live
News

Antonio Brown Extradited, Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

Antonio Brown was taken into custody after being extradited from Dubai to Miami to face an attempted-murder charge stemming from a May incident.

Published on November 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Source: Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been arrested following his extradition from Dubai to Miami. Authorities confirmed he faces a second-degree attempted murder with a firearm charge connected to a May 16 shooting.

Investigators say Brown allegedly fired a gun during an altercation outside a celebrity boxing event in Miami. A man was reportedly grazed in the neck after Brown grabbed a security guard’s weapon and fired twice. Miami-Dade police issued a warrant for his arrest in June, setting a $10,000 bond and requesting his surrender.

Brown, who had traveled overseas before the warrant was issued, was detained in Dubai and later extradited back to the United States. His attorney says Brown maintains his innocence and claims he acted in self-defense after being attacked.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has faced multiple legal issues since leaving the NFL, including domestic disputes and financial lawsuits. If convicted, Brown could face up to 15 years in prison. The case remains under investigation, and Brown is expected to appear in court later this week.

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX

100 NFL Players Busted For Selling Super Bowl LIX Tickets, Social Media Snitches

Every 2000-Yard Rusher in NFL History

SEE ALSO

Antonio Brown Extradited, Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
85 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
105 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
176 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

New Mexico State v USC
41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close