Multiple Philly restaurants flooded with fake 1-star reviews online

Source: Philippe Gerber / Getty

Several independently-owned restaurants in Philadelphia are facing scrutiny from consumers online after being falsely represented by a wave of fake one-star reviews on Google.

Alex Tewfik, the owner of Mish Mish in East Passyunk, said he and his staff put their blood, sweat and tears into the restaurant, just to get an one-star review on Google than left him and his staff baffled.

“And then I clicked into it and saw 39 other reviews all one star, all mentioning all things we don’t serve here,” Tewfik said. “Curry, noodles, tacos, burgers. Then I was like oh my god this is an attack on the restaurant right now.

Apparently, Tewfik’s restaurant wasn’t the only one attacked. Reportedly 8 other restaurants in Philadelphia were hit with fake bad reviews.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Most of the restaurants are independently owned, like Ambra and Southwark in queen village, who also got about 30 one-star reviews.

Marina Oliveria and Chris D’Ambro, the owners of Southwark, said they got around 30 one-star reviews within a two to three hour period, which was highly unusual.

Many tourists use outlets like Yelp, Gogole, and Trip Advisor to find the must-have food spots in the area. The bad reviews are problematic as they could be the deciding factor whether a new customer comes in to a restaurant or not.

“It’s definitely impacting our business in that way, because they’re scrolling and checking us out and seeing 3.5 stars and they’re never going to look us up again,” said Oliveria.

Tewfik showed evidence of one of the review accounts trying to get money from the restaurant in exchange for getting the one-star reviews removed.

“There were 39 reviews that were one star reviews, and the 40th review there was this account that said if you want to take down these reviews, contact my WhatsApp number and Ill take it down for you, and there’s a price you have to pay,” Tewfik said.

Sources revealed that the number is from Pakistan, but nobody picked up when we called.

NBC10 also reached out to Google for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

However, the restaurant owners say they’ve reported the fake posts to google.

“You submit these claims and are just waiting and its my business. Every day matters,” Tewfik said.

The federal trade commission passed a ruling last year banning fake reviews and allows the agency to seek civil penalties.

Violators can face up to a $50,000 fine per post.

But if the offender is overseas, that makes things more difficult.

The restaurant owners who spoke to NBC10 say they just want to see Google put more strict measures in place for people to be able to post reviews.

“I think they’ve taken down a couple, but there is real urgency for our business because it directly impacts who’s coming to the door,” Tewfik said. “And there’s not that level from Google.”

MORE RESTAURANT READS:

RELATED: 3 Eastern PA Restaurants Among North America’s 50 Best

RELATED: Every Restaurant Participating in Philly Restaurant Week 2025

RELATED: Owner of Chubby Chicks restaurant in Center City speaks out on community backlash