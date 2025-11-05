Pasta Products Recalled After New Deaths & Listeria Outbreak

Source: Hazel Ma / Getty

A recent listeria outbreak linked to certain pasta products has led to multiple illnesses and even deaths, prompting a major recall of affected products. Health officials are urging consumers to check their pantries and freezers for any pasta that could be contaminated.

What’s Happening?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating an outbreak of listeriosis, a serious bacterial infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes. The outbreak has been traced back to several brands of frozen pasta, which have been sold across the country.

As of this week, at least six people have been hospitalized, and two deaths have been reported. In addition, dozens more have fallen ill with symptoms including fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal distress. Health experts say that while most healthy adults can fight off listeria, it can cause severe illness in vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Which Products Are Affected?

The pasta products affected by the recall are mainly frozen varieties, including stuffed pastas like ravioli and tortellini. These items were sold under various brand names at grocery stores nationwide. The recall includes both store-branded and name-brand frozen pastas, often sold in 8- to 16-ounce packages.

Some of the specific products identified in the recall include:

Brand A Fresh Ravioli (various flavors)

Brand B Tortellini

Brand C Frozen Lasagna

Brand D Stuffed Shells

If you have any of these items in your freezer, you are urged to throw them out immediately or return them to the store for a refund.

How Can You Stay Safe?

If you have purchased any frozen pasta products recently, here’s what you need to know to stay safe:

Check for the recall notice. The FDA has posted a list of affected products on their website, and some stores may have posted notices in-store or on their websites. Look for the batch codes. Many recalled products include a batch or lot code that identifies them as part of the outbreak. If you’re unsure whether your pasta is affected, contact the manufacturer directly for confirmation. Be mindful of symptoms. Listeria infection can cause symptoms like fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. If you suspect you’ve eaten contaminated pasta and are experiencing these symptoms, especially if you’re in a high-risk group, seek medical attention immediately. Remember, listeria can be dangerous. Pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable to listeria infections, which can lead to complications like miscarriage, stillbirth, or severe illness.