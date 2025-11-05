Meek Mill Announces ‘Meek and Friends’ Concert on Social Media

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Mark your calendars for Saturday, December th, 2025, as Philly’s own Meek Mill is coming home to celebrate a major milestone.

The Grammy-nominated artist took to social media to announce a special, one-night-only “Meek Mill & Friends” concert. The event will honor the 10-year anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album, Dreams and Nightmares. For fans who grew up on the album’s iconic intro and powerful storytelling, this is a can’t-miss event.

The celebration is set to take place at the newly named Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, promising a night of energy, nostalgia, and community pride. The announcement has already sent waves of excitement through the city and the hip-hop world, as fans get ready to celebrate a defining moment in modern rap history.

Tickets are expected to go on sale soon, with pre-sales will be starting tomorrow (Nov. 6).