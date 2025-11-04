Your Ultimate Thanksgiving Movie Guide: 25 Films To Binge This Year

Source: Pintrest / Pintrest

Thanksgiving isn’t just about the turkey. It’s about the togetherness, the laughs, the chaos, and yes, the movies that keep the vibes going from dinner to leftovers. Check out the ultimate Thanksgiving movie guide with 25 films to binge this year.

Whether you’re lounging on the couch with family, ten minutes from falling asleep after too much turkey, or sneaking in a quiet moment after the kids crash, there’s a film for every kind of Thanksgiving moment. Streaming services are packed with options and you’ll want to bookmark this list so you don’t scramble when that moment hits.

This year, we’re mixing everything from all-ages favorites and Black-centric family stories to films that aren’t technically about Thanksgiving but definitely feel like it. We’re throwing in a few new releases for 2025, nodding to films that bring people together and spotlighting those moments around food, family and fun. And yes, you’ll see where you can watch each one.

According to sources like Netflix’s Tudum, the concept of a “Thanksgiving movie” is broader than you think. Imagine gathering, gratitude, and the glories of leftovers. Grab the remote, grab the blanket, and make sure someone else handles the dishes for a minute. Because when the food’s done and the game’s on pause, these movies will keep the family-feels vibe going strong.

Here are 25 films to watch for Thanksgiving this year:

1. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving – Apple TV+

2. Free Birds – YouTube TV

3. Planes, Trains & Automobiles – Pluto TV

4. The Blind Side – Rent/stream on Prime / Apple TV

5. Instant Family – Paramount+

6. The Turkey Bowl – Tubi

7. Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow –Prime Video

8. Home Team – Netflix

9. The Willoughbys – Netflix

10. Yes Day – Netflix

11. Otherhood – Netflix

12. Garfield’s Thanksgiving – Tubi

13. The Humans – Tubi

14. Friendsgiving – Paramount+

15. Holidate – Netflix

16. Soul Food – Tubi

17. Left-Handed Girl – Netflix

18. A Very Vintage Christmas – Tubi & Netflix

19. Turkey Drop – Freeform

20. Soul – Disney+

21. Pieces of April – Tubi

22. Black Nativity – Tubi

23. Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner – Tubi

24. The Best Man Holiday – Hulu

25. Who Made The Potato Salad? – Tubi



