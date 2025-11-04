Listen Live
B.o.B. on 15 Years of Music, Reinvention, and His New EP

Published on November 4, 2025

B.o.B.: Adventures Of Bobby Ray 15th Anniversary Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Atlanta’s own B.o.B. is celebrating a major milestone: 15 years in the music industry. In a recent sit-down with MiAsia Symone, the multifaceted artist reflected on his journey, his constant evolution, and what’s next for him, including a brand-new, South African-inspired EP.

Fifteen years is a long time in music, and for B.o.B., the biggest lesson learned has been to “lock in” and not wait for the perfect moment. “Do it now,” he advised. “Do it scared.” He shared, “A lot of people wait for a perfect storm… but it doesn’t have to be perfect—just start.” Looking back, he added, “When I was a new artist, I couldn’t wait for everything to line up. I just pulled my guitar out and did it.”

Fans have noticed a shift in B.o.B.’s style, as he began reflecting on how self-expression and reinvention go hand in hand. “You gotta let yourself experience what you need to experience,” he explained, comparing his phases to those of artists like Pharrell and Kanye. For B.o.B., reinvention must be genuine. “You have to really need it,” he said. “It’s got to be real… You just have to really need a change, otherwise you’re wasting everybody’s time.”

This need for new experiences led him to Johannesburg, South Africa. The trip inspired his upcoming EP, which features collaborations with South African artists and producers. “I wanted it to be very authentic… I flew out to South Africa, actually worked with South African artists, producers, vocalists,” B.o.B. explained. He described the project as a natural and organic creation, aiming to capture the authentic sounds he experienced there: “It’s a chapter, a world. It’s not just a project—it’s a moment.”

Reflecting on his legacy and influence, B.o.B. emphasized the importance of building a loyal fanbase, which he compares to an extended family. “Being loyal in the music industry really pays off because your fans get a chance to grow with you—and you’re gonna need that.” He credits his consistency and willingness to engage with fans—whether on tour or through livestreams during the pandemic—for his lasting career. On connecting with his roots, he said, “I hope there are people in Atlanta that see themselves when they look at me and become inspired to take things even further.”

His advice to new artists is simple and direct: “Stop waiting. Lean in more. Do it more. Put it more in your music, in your socials, in your show.” With his anniversary tour behind him and new music on the way, it’s clear B.o.B. is still creating and evolving on his own terms.

B.o.B. on 15 Years of Music, Reinvention, and His New EP was originally published on hotspotatl.com

