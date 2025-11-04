50 Cent Invest $50M In 20 Properties To Build Film & Entertainment Hub

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Rapper and businessman 50 Cent—whose real name is Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson—is making major moves in Louisiana. The hip-hop mogul has reportedly invested $50 million to purchase around 20 properties in Shreveport as part of a plan to build a new film and entertainment district.

According to reports from The Jasmine Brand and AllHipHop, 50 Cent’s investment is aimed at transforming downtown Shreveport into a thriving hub for film, television, and media production. The project, sometimes referred to as the “50 Cent Economic District,” will be anchored by his production company, G-Unit Film & Television, which has already leased major facilities in the city—including the former Millennium Studios and the Stageworks building.

City officials have shown strong support for the project. The Shreveport City Council recently approved the creation of a Film and Entertainment Gateway Economic Development District, which will impose a small local sales tax to fund redevelopment efforts in the area. Construction is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026, and the initiative is projected to bring hundreds of new jobs and economic opportunities to the region.

50 Cent explained that his move to Louisiana is not just about business but also about community. “It feels like home for me,” he said in a statement. “I have some work to do.” His goal is to make Shreveport a southern center for film and television—similar to how Tyler Perry built his massive studio complex in Atlanta.

Shreveport offers attractive benefits for filmmakers, including low real estate costs, tax incentives, and plenty of available space for large-scale productions. Local leaders hope the investment will revive parts of the city that have struggled economically in recent years and draw more entertainment projects to the area.

However, the massive redevelopment plan does face some challenges. Some of the studio facilities have reported infrastructure issues, including flooding, and residents are watching closely to ensure the project benefits local communities as well as investors.

Still, optimism is high. With 50 Cent’s growing influence in television and film production—through hits like Power, BMF, and Raising Kanan—many see this as a promising step for both his expanding media empire and Shreveport’s future.

If successful, the venture could position Louisiana as one of the next major destinations for entertainment production in the South, bringing both creativity and economic growth to the region.