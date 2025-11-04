Philly Native At Center Of NBA Betting Scandal That Rocked The League

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

A sprawling investigation into illegal sports betting has sent shockwaves through the NBA, and a shocking revelation finds man from Philadelphia right in the center of it. The scandal, which involves former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter, has pulled back the curtain on the darker side of sports gambling and raised serious questions about the integrity of professional sports.

Who Is The Philly Connection?

Longtime Philadelphia resident and avid sports gambler, Long V. Pham, known as “Bai,” has been identified as a key figure in the scheme. Pham was arrested at JFK International Airport as he was attempting to board a one-way flight to Australia. He, along with three other men, now faces federal wire fraud charges for his alleged role in the betting conspiracy.

According to federal prosecutors, Pham and his co-conspirators worked directly with an NBA player, now widely known to be Jontay Porter, to manipulate his on-court performance for betting profits. This wasn’t a small-time operation; the group allegedly planned to make over a million dollars from the scheme.

The scandal revolves around “prop bets,” which are wagers on specific player statistics rather than the final score of a game. The federal complaint details two specific instances where Porter allegedly agreed to exit games early to ensure that certain prop bets would win.

The first incident occurred on January 26 during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter reportedly told Pham and others that he would take himself out of the game early, claiming he felt unwell. He played for just four minutes, recording no points and only three rebounds. This ensured that bets placed on him underperforming—the “unders”—would pay out.

The second, and perhaps more blatant, incident happened on March 20 against the Sacramento Kings. Porter allegedly informed the group he would again leave the game, this time citing an illness. He played for less than three minutes, finishing with zero points and two rebounds. One of Pham’s co-conspirators allegedly netted over $1 million from betting on Porter’s poor performance that night.

The scheme began to fall apart due to its own success. The unusually large payouts on bets related to Porter’s stats raised red flags with sports betting operators and regulators. These companies, equipped with sophisticated monitoring systems, quickly detected the abnormal betting patterns and alerted the authorities.

“In this case, the alleged conspirators and the NBA player who participated in this scheme are alleged to have tried to cheat the system,” stated U.S. Attorney Breon Peace. “Whether it’s through fixing games or stealing from companies, my office is committed to protecting the integrity of all industries.”

Following the league’s own investigation, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took decisive action, banning Jontay Porter from the league for life. Silver called Porter’s actions a “cardinal sin” and emphasized the league’s commitment to safeguarding the game’s integrity.