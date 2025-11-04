Peco & PGW Promise No Power Shutoffs For Low-Income Households

Source: Virojt Changyencham / Getty

In response to the ongoing government shutdown, Peco and Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) have announced they will not turn off power or gas service for low-income households during the shutdown period.

Both companies made the commitment to ensure that vulnerable customers—especially those already facing financial difficulties—won’t lose access to essential utilities like electricity and gas, which are critical as temperatures begin to drop. This promise is a relief for many, as the shutdown has already created uncertainty and financial stress for thousands of people across the region.

What This Means for Customers:

No Shutoffs : Peco and PGW have pledged not to shut off electricity or gas services for low-income customers who are struggling to make payments due to the government shutdown.

: Peco and PGW have pledged not to shut off electricity or gas services for low-income customers who are struggling to make payments due to the government shutdown. Additional Support : Both utility companies are working closely with local government agencies and nonprofit organizations to offer resources, including payment assistance programs, to help households through this difficult time.

: Both utility companies are working closely with local government agencies and nonprofit organizations to offer resources, including payment assistance programs, to help households through this difficult time. Temporary Measures: These actions will remain in place as long as the shutdown continues, but customers are encouraged to reach out to both Peco and PGW to discuss any immediate concerns about bills or payment options.

This move follows an outcry from community leaders and advocacy groups who warned that many people, particularly federal employees and contractors, would be at risk of losing access to essential services due to the financial strain of the shutdown.

Peco and PGW have also urged those affected by the shutdown to contact their customer service teams to explore options for payment deferrals or financial assistance programs that can help reduce immediate hardships.

A Critical Step for Low-Income Families

The announcement comes at a critical time as colder weather sets in, and many families depend on these services to stay warm. “No family should have to choose between paying for food and heat during a time of uncertainty,” said a representative from PGW. “We are committed to supporting our customers through this challenging period, and our promise is to ensure that essential services are maintained.”

As the government shutdown drags on, utility companies across the country are taking similar steps to protect their most vulnerable customers. While the long-term effects of the shutdown remain unclear, this step by Peco and PGW offers some peace of mind to households that would otherwise face the risk of service disruptions.

For more information about assistance programs or to request a payment deferral, customers are encouraged to visit the Peco or PGW websites or contact their customer support lines directly.