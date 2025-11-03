Listen Live
Entertainment

Angela Bassett Reacts to Ariana Grande Joining American Horror Story

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Angela Bassett Shares Her Thoughts on Ariana Grande Joining ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13

Ariana Grande is officially joining the world of American Horror Story, and one of the show’s most beloved alumni is giving her stamp of approval.

On October 31, it was announced that the pop superstar would be part of the cast for the upcoming 13th season of American Horror Story.

The reveal came via the show’s official Instagram page, sending fans into a frenzy as they speculated about her role and the season’s potential plotline.

This will mark Grande’s second collaboration within Ryan Murphy’s universe — her first being Scream Queens in 2015.

While few details about the new season have been released, many fans believe it could revisit the witchcraft-centered Coven storyline, which remains one of the franchise’s most popular eras.

During a red-carpet appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 1, actress Angela Bassett — who famously portrayed voodoo queen Marie Laveau in Coven — spoke with Variety about Grande joining the cast.

“Ariana has been at it for quite a while,” Bassett said. “I’ve had the pleasure of meeting her — she’s a delightful human being.

I think she’ll be just fine. She’s a hard worker, obviously. Very talented. She doesn’t need any advice from me.”

Bassett’s comments quickly spread across social media, with fans excited about the possibility of seeing both women share the screen if Bassett returns for the rumored final season.

Alongside Bassett, AHS Season 13 is expected to feature returning stars including Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe, and Evan Peters, along with franchise newcomers.

Meanwhile, Grande’s 2026 calendar is stacked.

She recently wrapped filming for Focker In-Law and is preparing for the premiere of Wicked: For Good on November 21. She’s also gearing up for her Eternal Sunshine Tour, her first tour in seven years.

RELATED: Is American Horror Story Season 13 a Secret Nod to Scream Queens?

SEE ALSO

Angela Bassett Reacts to Ariana Grande Joining American Horror Story was originally published on hot1009.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
140 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
105 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
176 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close