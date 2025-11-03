Diddy Assigned To Laundry Duty At NJ Prison

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has begun serving his prison sentence at the federal facility FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, and his first job behind bars has been revealed: laundry duty.

Combs, age 55, was transferred to Fort Dix after being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn in New York. He was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to sources, his job at Fort Dix involves washing and drying clothing, linens and inmate uniforms. This assignment comes amid a big change from his previous lifestyle — during the trial, prosecutors said Combs often relied on assistants for basic daily tasks like charging his phone or fetching water.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

His legal team had requested the transfer to Fort Dix because the facility has rehabilitation programs, including a residential drug-abuse treatment program, and offers better conditions for family visitation compared to his previous location.

While the laundry job may seem minor, it signals Combs’s adjustment to life behind bars and the routine required in federal prison. Observers say that even high-profile inmates are often assigned steady work to help structure their time.

Combs’s projected release date is currently listed as May 8, 2028, though good behavior and participation in certain programs could shorten his time served.