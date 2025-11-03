Listen Live
Family And Friends Gather To Celebrate The Life Of D’Angelo

Published on November 3, 2025

10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Family, friends, and fellow musicians came together in Richmond, Virginia, to celebrate the life and legacy of Michael Eugene “D’Angelo” Archer, the Grammy-winning neo-soul icon who passed away on October 14, 2025, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Celebration of Life service was held at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church in Henrico, Virginia — the same community where D’Angelo’s musical and spiritual journey first began.

The ceremony featured a moving video tribute titled “Another Life: The Enduring Art of Michael Archer,” directed by Brennan “Will Coloan” Williams and Lisa Mabry Pulley, highlighting D’Angelo’s artistry and impact. The service was officiated by Bishop Ralland V. Robinson Sr. of New Birth Fellowship Ministries.

Musical tributes were led by Stevie Wonder, Kim Burrell, and The Soultronics & The Vanguard, longtime collaborators who helped shape D’Angelo’s signature sound. Burrell delivered a stirring rendition of “Total Praise,” while Wonder, joined by harpist Brandee Younger, performed “If It’s Magic,” “The Lord’s Prayer,” and “As.” These performances served as the emotional heart of the ceremony, honoring D’Angelo’s profound influence on soul and R&B.

Acknowledgements in the program listed D’Angelo’s family members — Michael D’Angelo Archer, Imani Archer, Morocco Archer, Luther Archer Jr., and Rodney Archer — along with close friends and industry peers including Questlove, Marcus Bryant, Melody Short, Dr. Jamal Bryant, Sanaa Lathan, and Breyon Prescott.

Pallbearers included Sundiata Archer, Eric Brown, Bakari Cox Muwahkil, Michael Smith, Brian Cox, Wendell Gabriel Cox, and Dan Fairley, each helping lay to rest an artist whose music forever changed the sound of modern soul.

The service closed with a message printed on the back of the program: “Through music, love, and light, Michael D’Angelo Archer’s spirit will shine forever.” It was a fitting tribute to an artist whose voice, vision, and authenticity defined a generation and continue to influence the soul music of today.

