Joel Embiid Fined $50K For Lewd Gesture After Scoring Against Celtics

Published on November 3, 2025

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Source: Isaiah Vazquez / Getty

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for making a “lewd gesture” during Friday night’s 109–108 loss to the Boston Celtics, the league announced on Sunday.

The incident occurred late in the first quarter after Embiid scored on an and-one play. As he celebrated, Embiid performed a “crotch chop” gesture — a move made famous by wrestling group D-Generation X. The celebration was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media.

NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations James Jones said the gesture violated the league’s standards of conduct and warranted a fine.

This is not the first time Embiid has been disciplined for similar behavior. The Sixers’ center has been fined several times for using the same gesture in past games, including a $25,000 fine in 2023 and a $75,000 fine in late 2024.

After the latest fine was announced, Embiid took to social media to respond. On X (formerly Twitter), he joked that referees make similar arm motions when calling blocking fouls, writing:

“Y’all better start fining the refs for doing the ‘lewd,’ ‘blocking foul’ gesture since I’m not allowed to do it.”

The fine will not affect Embiid’s availability for future games, but it adds to a growing list of disciplinary actions related to his celebrations. Despite the controversy, Embiid remains one of the league’s top performers, averaging over 30 points per game this season while returning from knee surgery.

While many fans see the move as harmless showmanship, the NBA has made it clear that such gestures are unacceptable. The league’s decision serves as another reminder that player celebrations — even those meant in fun — can still come with a hefty price.

