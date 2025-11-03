Missing Louisiana Teen Found in Pennsylvania Basement After Multi-State Investigation

Source: Emily Elconin / Getty

A 13-year-old girl from Baker, Louisiana, who had been reported missing, was discovered alive in a basement in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following a dramatic, multi-state investigation. The case has shed light on the dangers of online grooming and human trafficking.

The teenager was found in a sheet-covered box in the basement of a home on Davis Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

Authorities, including Pittsburgh SWAT, FBI, and U.S. Marshals, executed a search warrant on Thursday night, leading to the rescue. Neighbors described the scene as chaotic, with law enforcement swarming the area.

The girl had been missing since late October and was reportedly groomed online by 26-year-old Ki-Shawn Crumity, who promised to help her get adopted by a “trusted adult.” Instead, Crumity allegedly provided her with alcohol and cannabis edibles and sexually assaulted her multiple times over the course of a week.

The investigation revealed a harrowing journey. The girl was initially transported from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Columbus, Georgia, by two men, including 62-year-old Ronald Smith, who has since been arrested. From Georgia, she traveled by bus to Washington, D.C., where she encountered a woman who accompanied her to Pittsburgh. Both the woman and Crumity reportedly shared the basement with the girl.

Crumity has been charged with multiple offenses, including human trafficking, statutory sexual assault, and corruption of a minor. He is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail without bail. Smith faces charges of simple kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Authorities have indicated that more arrests and charges are likely as the investigation continues.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill emphasized the broader implications of the case, stating, “This child was groomed, exploited, and then sexually abused by strangers who found her online. This is just one example of the dangers of social media and human trafficking.”

The girl is now receiving medical care and support, with officials noting that she expressed feeling safest at the hospital following her rescue.

