Judges Orders White House To Fund SNAP

Judges Want White House To Fund SNAP

Published on October 31, 2025

Federal Funding For Food Assistance Programs To Run Out Starting Nov. 1, Due To Government Shutdown
Two federal judges have ordered the Trump administration to use emergency funds to provide Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to the 42 million Americans who rely on the program. This decision comes amidst a government shutdown that had threatened to suspend SNAP payments, leaving millions without critical food assistance.

In separate rulings, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston and Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. in Rhode Island emphasized the potential harm to individuals and local economies if benefits were halted. Judge McConnell issued a temporary restraining order, mandating the immediate distribution of aid from emergency reserves, while Judge Talwani gave the administration until Monday to decide on partial payments.

The Trump administration had previously argued that it lacked the legal authority to use contingency funds for November’s benefits. However, the judges’ rulings aim to ensure that the nation’s largest anti-hunger program continues to support vulnerable populations during this critical time

