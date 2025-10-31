Father Hit By Car After Fire Destroys Home In Pleasantville, NJ

Source: Anadolu / Getty

A father is recovering after being struck by a vehicle just hours after a fire devastated his family’s home in Pleasantville.

The blaze consumed the two-story house early Tuesday morning on Linden Avenue, leaving the family homeless. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames and later confirmed the structure was a total loss.

Shortly after the fire, the father — who had earlier assisted in evacuating his family — was reportedly struck by a car while assessing the damage outside his home. Local authorities say the incident occurred within hours of the fire being extinguished. (Specific details of the collision and his condition have not yet been released.

https://www.fox29.com/news/pleasantville-fire-family-asks-help-rebuild-home-after-double-tragedy

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

His 5-year-old son and three daughters, aged 11, 13 and 18, had already escaped the fire unharmed. The father suffered smoke inhalation and eye injuries during the fire and is now being treated for his additional injuries from the collision.

Neighbours and volunteers have rallied to support the family during this difficult time. A fundraising page has been set up to help cover their medical costs and the expenses incurred from the destroyed home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials say the father and his young son made it out by way of a second-floor porch after flames made the staircase impassable.

As the family recovers, local authorities are also looking into the hit-and-run incident. Anyone with information about the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Pleasantville Police Department.