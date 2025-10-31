Listen Live

Breaking News

Judges Orders White House To Fund SNAP
Local

Father Hit By Car After Fire Destroys Home In Pleasantville, NJ

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Casualties reported as small plane crashes in residential area near Philadelphia
Source: Anadolu / Getty

A father is recovering after being struck by a vehicle just hours after a fire devastated his family’s home in Pleasantville.

The blaze consumed the two-story house early Tuesday morning on Linden Avenue, leaving the family homeless. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames and later confirmed the structure was a total loss.

Shortly after the fire, the father — who had earlier assisted in evacuating his family — was reportedly struck by a car while assessing the damage outside his home. Local authorities say the incident occurred within hours of the fire being extinguished. (Specific details of the collision and his condition have not yet been released.

https://www.fox29.com/news/pleasantville-fire-family-asks-help-rebuild-home-after-double-tragedy

His 5-year-old son and three daughters, aged 11, 13 and 18, had already escaped the fire unharmed. The father suffered smoke inhalation and eye injuries during the fire and is now being treated for his additional injuries from the collision.

Neighbours and volunteers have rallied to support the family during this difficult time. A fundraising page has been set up to help cover their medical costs and the expenses incurred from the destroyed home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials say the father and his young son made it out by way of a second-floor porch after flames made the staircase impassable.

As the family recovers, local authorities are also looking into the hit-and-run incident. Anyone with information about the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Pleasantville Police Department.

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
140 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
102 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
176 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close