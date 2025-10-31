Listen Live

Breaking News

Judges Orders White House To Fund SNAP
Entertainment

Private Funeral For D’Angelo To Be A Star Studded Event

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

D'Angelo Performs At O2 Academy In Birmingham
Source: Ollie Millington / Getty

A private funeral service for acclaimed singer and songwriter D’Angelo will be held in his hometown of Richmond on Saturday, November 1, organizers confirmed this week. The event will include performances and tributes from several prominent figures in music and public life.

Musicians Stevie Wonder, John Mayer, and The Roots are scheduled to perform at the service, honoring D’Angelo’s lasting influence on R&B and soul music. A written tribute from former President Barack Obama will also be read during the ceremony, reflecting on the artist’s cultural and creative legacy.

The service will be limited to family and close friends, but D’Angelo’s estate has announced plans for a public memorial in 2026 to allow fans and fellow musicians to pay their respects.

D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, died on October 14 at the age of 51. Over his career, he became one of the defining voices of neo-soul, earning widespread acclaim for albums such as Brown Sugar (1995) and Black Messiah (2014). His music blended elements of soul, funk, and gospel, influencing a generation of artists and reshaping the modern R&B sound.

Collaborations with The Roots and other artists throughout his career made D’Angelo a central figure in the intersection of soul and hip-hop. Stevie Wonder’s involvement in the service further underscores his connection to the lineage of classic soul artists who inspired him.

The upcoming service is expected to be both reflective and celebratory, marking the legacy of an artist whose work bridged eras and genres. Details regarding the public memorial will be released at a later date.

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
140 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
102 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
176 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close