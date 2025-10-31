Private Funeral For D’Angelo To Be A Star Studded Event

Source: Ollie Millington / Getty

A private funeral service for acclaimed singer and songwriter D’Angelo will be held in his hometown of Richmond on Saturday, November 1, organizers confirmed this week. The event will include performances and tributes from several prominent figures in music and public life.

Musicians Stevie Wonder, John Mayer, and The Roots are scheduled to perform at the service, honoring D’Angelo’s lasting influence on R&B and soul music. A written tribute from former President Barack Obama will also be read during the ceremony, reflecting on the artist’s cultural and creative legacy.

The service will be limited to family and close friends, but D’Angelo’s estate has announced plans for a public memorial in 2026 to allow fans and fellow musicians to pay their respects.

D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, died on October 14 at the age of 51. Over his career, he became one of the defining voices of neo-soul, earning widespread acclaim for albums such as Brown Sugar (1995) and Black Messiah (2014). His music blended elements of soul, funk, and gospel, influencing a generation of artists and reshaping the modern R&B sound.

Collaborations with The Roots and other artists throughout his career made D’Angelo a central figure in the intersection of soul and hip-hop. Stevie Wonder’s involvement in the service further underscores his connection to the lineage of classic soul artists who inspired him.

The upcoming service is expected to be both reflective and celebratory, marking the legacy of an artist whose work bridged eras and genres. Details regarding the public memorial will be released at a later date.