Listen Live

Breaking News

Judges Orders White House To Fund SNAP
Local

Multi-County Investigation Target Smoke Shops For Illegal THC

Multi-County Investigation Target Smoke Shops For Illegal THC Sales

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blue, red light on top of a police vehicle on city street at night
Source: Antonina Satrevica / Getty

A multi-county investigation across several states has accused a number of smoke shops and vape stores of openly selling marijuana and illegal THC products without licenses. Law enforcement agencies say these businesses are exploiting loopholes in hemp laws to sell high-potency products that should only be available through regulated dispensaries.

In Connecticut, police in Danbury recently discovered more than 42 pounds of illegal THC items at several vape and smoke shops. Officers found marijuana flower, edibles, oils, and concentrates being sold openly to customers. Some stores were even advertising cannabis products inside their shops, despite lacking proper permits. Similar operations in Pennsylvania and California have uncovered untested, mislabeled, and contaminated items, including products with dangerously high THC levels and traces of mold or pesticides.

Officials say the confusion stems from the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp products containing less than 0.3% THC. However, many businesses have stretched this law to sell potent synthetic or “hemp-derived” THC, such as Delta-8 and Delta-9 variants, which can still cause intoxication. These products are often marketed as legal alternatives to marijuana, even though they are illegal in most cases.

Authorities warn that unlicensed THC products pose serious health and safety risks. Because they are not tested under state regulations, consumers cannot be sure what chemicals or ingredients they contain. Another concern is accessibility — investigators found that some shops were selling these products to minors without checking identification.

In response, state and local officials are cracking down on unlicensed stores and considering new zoning restrictions to limit where smoke shops can operate. Enforcement agencies say their goal is not only to uphold licensing laws but also to protect consumers and prevent illegal operators from undermining the regulated cannabis market.

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
140 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
102 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
176 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close