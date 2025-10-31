Family Reacts To Verdict In Sonya Massey Murder Trial

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

A jury in Illinois has found former deputy Sean Grayson guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Sonya Massey, an unarmed Black woman who had called 911 from her home.



Grayson was originally charged with three counts of first-degree murder, but the jury opted for the lesser conviction.

What Happened

On July 6, 2024, Massey called for help from her home near Springfield, Illinois, reporting a possible intruder.

Deputies from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded. According to body-camera footage and testimony: inside her home, Massey was holding a pot of hot water on the stove when Grayson asked her to put it down.

Grayson claimed he believed Massey might throw the water at him and that he feared for his life.

The footage showed Grayson drawing his gun, ordering her to drop the pot, then firing three shots, one of which struck her in the face. She died at the scene.

The Verdict & What It Means

The jury reached their verdict after about two days of deliberations.

Second-degree murder in Illinois carries a potential sentence of 4 to 20 years in prison.

in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for January 29, 2026 .

Because the jury did not convict Grayson of first-degree murder (which can mean life in prison), many observers say the outcome is both a conviction and a disappointment depending on perspective.

Family Reaction: Disappointment and Grief

Massey’s family expressed deep disappointment with the verdict.

Her father, James Wilburn, said: “You get an officer who says, ‘I’m going to shoot you in the face’ and you only get second-degree murder? The justice system did exactly what it’s supposed to do; it’s not meant for us.”

A cousin, Sontae Massey, added: “I will dedicate my life to dismantling the system that created this problem.”

Legal representatives for the family remarked that while they believe first-degree murder was warranted, the conviction of any sort was still “a measure of justice.”