Delaware Declares State Of Emergency To Protect Snap Benefits

Facing a looming halt in federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the state of Delaware has taken emergency action. On October 29, 2025, Governor Matt Meyer declared a state of emergency so that state funds can temporarily continue SNAP payments on a weekly basis.

What’s happening

The federal government shutdown has put federally-funded SNAP benefits at risk beginning November 1. If nothing changes, many of the more than 120,000 Delawareans who rely on SNAP could see their benefits stop.

Under the state of emergency, Delaware will tap state funds to keep the SNAP payments going on a week-by-week basis until at least November.

until at least November. The cost to the state is estimated at about $5.4 million per week if the federal shutdown continues.

if the federal shutdown continues. Governor Meyer also called the state legislature back into session to address budget shortfalls that could hinder ongoing assistance.

The state is boosting support for food banks and pantries to deal with any gap or increased demand.

Who’s impacted

Roughly 120,000 + people in Delaware depend on SNAP each month.

Roughly 120,000 + people in Delaware depend on SNAP each month. These include working parents, children, seniors and other vulnerable populations. The governor emphasized that no one should go hungry while funding hangs in the balance.

While the state’s action offers relief, officials warn it’s a stop-gap—not a permanent fix—and Delaware cannot absorb all the cost of federal benefit programs indefinitely.

What it means for recipients

If you receive SNAP in Delaware: your benefits are expected to continue for now because of this emergency measure.

The benefits may be delivered on a weekly schedule rather than the usual monthly batch, depending how the state implements the order.

Recertification is still important: Households whose eligibility ends in October should submit required documentation quickly to avoid delay.

Keep up with updates via the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) SNAP alert page.

Delaware, along with Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and 22 other states, is part of a lawsuit against the Trump administation. The states argue that emergency funding should be used to keep SNAP funded during the government shutdown. The USDA argue that the funds are “not legally available” for that purpose.