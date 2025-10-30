Listen Live
Local

Greyhound Terminal Reopens for America’s 250th Birthday

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Greyhound Coaches Launch First Ever Services In The UK
Source: Oli Scarff / Getty

As the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, the iconic Greyhound Bus Terminal is getting a major upgrade, reopening its doors to honor a rich history while paving the way for the future. This isn’t just a renovation; it’s a celebration of a landmark that has been a silent witness to our nation’s story.

The Greyhound bus has long been a symbol of American travel, connecting cities, towns, and people from coast to coast.

The reopening is more than just a fresh coat of paint. It’s about recognizing the terminal’s role in the fabric of American life. From the Great Migration to civil rights milestones, these terminals have been more than just transit hubs; they have been crossroads of culture and community.

The renovations include major improvements to accessibility, with new ramps, accessible restrooms, and clearer signage to ensure that the terminal is welcoming to travelers with disabilities.

The terminal now features a state-of-the-art security system, improved lighting, and a more visible staff presence to ensure a safe environment for all passengers.

Travelers will find completely updated waiting areas with comfortable seating, ample charging stations for electronic devices, and free high-speed Wi-Fi. The new layout is more spacious and intuitive, making it easier to navigate the terminal.

The reopening of the Greyhound Bus Terminal is a powerful statement about the enduring importance of ground transportation. In an age of high-speed trains and budget airlines, the bus remains a vital link for millions of Americans.

READ MORE:

RELATED: SEPTA to Change Buses Labels from Letters to Numbers

RELATED: SEPTA Tests Bulletproof Glass Enclosures to Protect Bus Drivers

RELATED: This Black Woman Wasn’t Here For Border Control’s Illegal Search Of A Greyhound Bus

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
98 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close