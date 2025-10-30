Source: Alexis Rosenfeld / Getty

Trump Announces Nuclear Submarine Construction in Philadelphia

In a groundbreaking announcement, President Donald Trump revealed plans for South Korea to construct a nuclear-powered submarine at the Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia. This initiative is part of a broader trade agreement between the United States and South Korea, aimed at revitalizing U.S. shipbuilding and strengthening military alliances.

A Historic Trade Deal

The agreement, finalized during a bilateral meeting between President Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, includes significant economic commitments. South Korea has pledged $350 billion in investments in the U.S., with $150 billion specifically allocated to the shipbuilding industry. Additionally, tariffs on South Korean goods will be reduced from 25% to 15%, aligning them with rates for Japan.

President Trump emphasized the strategic importance of the project, stating, “Our Military Alliance is stronger than ever before. Shipbuilding in our Country will soon be making a BIG COMEBACK.” The nuclear-powered submarine will replace older diesel-powered models, marking a significant technological leap for South Korea’s naval capabilities.

Economic and Strategic Implications

The construction of the submarine in Philadelphia is expected to boost the local economy and create jobs in the manufacturing sector. Trump has long championed the revitalization of American industries, and this project aligns with his administration’s goals of bolstering domestic production and technological innovation.

The deal also includes South Korea’s commitment to purchasing U.S. oil and gas in “vast quantities,” with investments exceeding $600 billion. Korean Air has agreed to buy 103 Boeing aircraft for $36.2 billion, supporting up to 135,000 U.S. jobs.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the announcement has been met with optimism, questions remain about the timeline and cost of the project. Sharing sensitive nuclear technology with South Korea represents a departure from traditional U.S. policy, raising concerns about security and international implications.

Nevertheless, the initiative underscores the strengthening ties between the two nations and their commitment to mutual economic and military growth. As Philadelphia prepares to host this ambitious project, the city stands at the forefront of a new era in U.S.-South Korea relations.