Former Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head in HBCU showdown

Source:

HBCU Battle of the Legends: Michael Vick vs. DeSean Jackson

Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field is set to host a historic showdown as two former Philadelphia Eagles stars, Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson, face off as head coaches in the first-ever HBCU Battle of the Legends. This Thursday night game, featuring Delaware State University and Norfolk State University, is more than just a football match—it’s a celebration of culture, mentorship, and the enduring legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

A Tale of Two Coaches

Michael Vick, the head coach of Norfolk State, and DeSean Jackson, leading Delaware State, are no strangers to the spotlight. Both electrified Philadelphia fans during their time with the Eagles, and now they’re bringing that same energy to the sidelines.

However, their coaching styles and team dynamics couldn’t be more different.

Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets (5-3) are riding high after a strong season, showcasing a fast-paced, unpredictable offense that Jackson calls “controlled chaos.” Meanwhile, Vick’s Norfolk State Spartans (1-7) are in a rebuilding phase, focusing on laying a strong foundation for future success. Despite their records, both coaches share a common goal: to mentor young athletes and prepare them for life beyond football.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“For me, it’s all about discipline and the mindset,” Jackson said. “Not everyone will make it to the NFL, but I want to ensure these young men walk across that stage with a degree.”

Vick echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of giving back. “We had coaches who poured into us. Now, we have the opportunity to reciprocate that and mentor the next generation.”

The matchup promises to be a thrilling contest, with Jackson’s high-flying offense clashing against Vick’s determined Spartans. Delaware State’s quarterback, Kaden Bennett, has been a standout, leading an offense that thrives on versatility and unpredictability. On the other hand, Norfolk State is looking to find consistency and finish strong in what has been a challenging season.

While the game is a reunion for the former Eagles teammates, it’s also a fierce competition. “He’s my brother, but this week, I can’t talk anything good about him,” Jackson joked. Vick, in turn, promised a post-game hug—win, lose, or draw.