Angela Rye Walks Back Critique Of ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

Angela Rye caught the attention of cast members of The Joe Budden Podcast after she recently critiqued the program in a recent episode of the Native Land Pod. After originally titling the episode, “Joe Budden and the Dumbing Down of America,” Angela Rye apologized for the show’s title, although one of her co-hosts stood their ground with their criticism of Budden’s massive broadcast.

In the episode now titled “Do We Need to Talk About Black Intellectualism?,” Angela Rye and her co-hosts Tiffany Cross, Andrew Gillum, and Bakari Sellers got into a debate regarding a heated exchange from The Joe Budden Podcast co-hosts Marc Lamont Hill and Trevor “QueenzFlip” Robinson.

Hop the 24:00-minute mark to hear the Native Land Pod discussion on Hill’s place on the JBP.

Cross raised the idea that the dustup between Hill and Robinson was a battle of wit and ego, acknowledging that the longtime professor and journalist is more than what some might assume. Cross also feels that, because of Hill’s pedigree in education and journalism that he shouldn’t be a member of Budden’s successful media network.

Love Philly's R&B station? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Budden, along with co-host and longtime friend Antwan “Ish” Marby, addressed the Native Land Pod critique, with Marby making certain to mention that Robinson is successful in his craft despite what observers might feel is lowbrow content from the Queens native. Budden followed and pondered what inspired the jabs from Native Land Pod and stated clearly that Hill never positions himself as the smartest man in the room, although the cast acknowledges his accomplishments in their own way.

After some heated discussions across social media, Angela Rye apologized to the JBP for the previous episode title during an episode where Charlamagne Tha God joined Native Land Pod and essentially defended the cast from the critiques. For what it’s worth, Cross stayed true to her stances and didn’t waver.

Catching wind of Charlamagne’s appearance on Native Land Pod, Budden thanked The Breakfast Club co-host for his defense of his team.

New JBP co-host Mona, aka Don’t Call Me White Girl, suggested that Angela Rye visit the show, while Budden aggressively dismissed Cross, calling her a “nobody,” but Hill stepped up to defend one of his media colleagues.

—

Photo: Getty

Angela Rye Walks Back Critique Of ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com