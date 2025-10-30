Listen Live
News

Ten Toes: YFN Lucci Claims Attorney Wanted Him To Tell On Young Thug

YFN Lucci Claims Attorney Wanted Him To Tell On Young Thug, He Refused

YFN Lucci hops on Big Bank’s Podcast and shares an interesting story about Young Thug.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

21 Savage's 8th Annual Birthday Party: Showtime At The Apollo
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

YFN Lucci hops on Big Bank’s Podcast and shares an interesting story about Young Thug.

650 Lu made it clear from the beginning of his career that he would stay ten toes down and never tell. Regardless of whether it’s family or even a foe. On his new album, “ALREADY LEGEND”, he talks about staying solid on his song, “PIECES ON MY NECK”, saying, “While n*ggas painting they nails, and living fairytales, I was sitting up in my cell, I chose not to tell.”

Very on brand for the Summerhill rapper. During his sitdown with Big Bank, he reveals that the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis allegedly tried to twist his arm to cooperate against Young Thug. Dangling less time behind bars, and an early release if he sang. Lucci claimed that this happened “plenty of times,” that Fani Willis asked him to provide information against his former op.

Since both Lucci & Thuggers’ release, they have squashed their longtime beef. Which was huge for not only Atlanta, but Hip-Hop altogether. Even make guest appearances on each other’s albums. The two leaned into the drama and used it to their advantage during the album rollouts. Seemingly playfully dissing each other on Instagram, to turn around 24 hours later and have each other on their albums. 

YFN posted a picture of Thug saying, “ALBUM AIN’T NUN FOR A MILLION UGLY AHH MAN @thuggerthugger1 #ALREADYLEGEND FRIDAY F*CK BUDDY”

After the two Atlanta rappers released their projects, they both bumped into each other in the club and dapped it up for the first time in public. Cementing that, the beef was over, and both superstars made amends.

SEE ALSO

YFN Lucci Claims Attorney Wanted Him To Tell On Young Thug, He Refused was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
98 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close