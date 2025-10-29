Listen Live
Food & Drink

Top 7 Candies That’ll Make You the King of Halloween

nobody wants to be the “Toothbrush Guy”

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

candy corn

Listen up, fellas, it’s that magical night when kids transform into sugar-fueled maniacs and adults pretend they’re too old for costumes (but not too old for Reese’s). If you’re a 45-year-old dude ready to defend your lawn decorations and hand out the good stuff, here’s your power list of candies that’ll crown you neighborhood royalty.

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
The undisputed GOAT. Chocolate. Peanut butter. Perfection. Hand these out and the kids will talk about your house like it’s Disneyland.

2. Snickers
Packed with peanuts, caramel and nougat, the protein bar of Halloween. It’s candy with a blue-collar work ethic.

Potential for candy shortage this Halloween, Hershey says

3. Sour Patch Kids
First they’re sour, then they’re sweet, just like you after you’ve had two pumpkin ales. Keep a bowl of these bad boys for the kids who love chaos.

4. Kit Kat
Snap, crunch, gone. Bonus: you can “test” one (or three) without anyone noticing. The sharing bar that nobody actually shares.

5. Twix
Left or right? Doesn’t matter. They both disappear faster than your willpower on October 31st.

Recalled:

6. Skittles
A fruity break from the chocolate overload. Great for the kid who’s already got sticky hands and a sugar high.

7. M&M’s (Peanut or Plain)
Classic, colorful and addicting. Toss a few fun-size packs in the bowl and watch them vanish faster than your neighbor’s inflatable skeleton.

New lawsuit filed in California claims Skittles are toxic to eat

Pro Tip: Skip the off-brand taffy and anything labeled “sugar-free.” This is Halloween, not a dentist’s intervention. Stick to this list and you’ll be remembered as that guy who made trick-or-treating worth the walk.

The post Top 7 Candies That’ll Make You the King of Halloween appeared first on The Eagle 106.9/107.5.

Top 7 Candies That’ll Make You the King of Halloween was originally published on houstonseagle.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
98 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close