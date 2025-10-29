Listen Live
OG Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, Joins Final Season Of 'Bel-Air'

OG Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, Joins Final Season Of 'Bel-Air'

Published on October 29, 2025

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Janet Hubert is heading back to Bel-Air.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, who played the beloved original Aunt Viv in the first three seasons of the sitcom, is experiencing a full-circle moment and joining the final season of the show’s remake, Bel-Air.

According to Deadline, Hubert will play a character connected to Hilary Banks (played by Coco Jones), adding to Hilary’s journey and the strong generations of Black women characters.

Her return marks a milestone, as she departed the original sitcom midway, citing creative differences. The actress posted on Instagram, saying, “My circle is complete.” Her addition to the show follows the growing list of original cast members of the original Fresh Prince joining the remake. In past seasons, Vernee Watson-Johnson, Tatyana Ali, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell have appeared in the Bel-Air series.

Also joining the cast is Caroline Chikezie, from Power Book II: Ghost, as Dominque Warren, the head of Geoffrey’s former London gang. (Also, the actor portraying the new Uncle Phil is Chikezie’s real-life husband.)

2025 American Black Film Festival - Portraits
Source: J. Countess / Getty

Hubert is also an executive producer of Bel-Air. In 2021, she told PEOPLE that she and Will Smith have a “very good relationship” since the reunion special.

We text each other back and forth all the time,” she said. “I meant it with all my heart when I hugged him, because I saw that little boy, that little 21-year-old boy. Had we had an opportunity to talk back then, I think this would have never happened.”

Season 4 of Bel-Air premieres on Peacock Monday, Nov. 24.

