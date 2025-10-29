Listen Live
Divine Martino

DoorDash Launches Emergency Food Response For SNAP Users

DoorDash Launches Emergency Food Response As SNAP Benefits Cuts

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Los Angeles Comic Con
Source: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty

Delivery platform DoorDash has announced a major effort to help Americans at risk of losing their food assistance benefits. With the federal government shutdown threatening to halt payments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for more than 40 million people, DoorDash is stepping in.

What’s happening

DoorDash’s “Emergency Food Response” includes:

  • Delivering 1 million free meals through more than 300 food banks and pantries participating via its Project DASH network nationwide.
  • Waiving delivery and service fees for about 300,000 grocery orders placed by SNAP recipients in November.
  • Donating food and household essentials from DoorDash’s DashMart stores to local food banks in communities facing risk of assistance disruptions.

Why now

Federal funding for SNAP could run out with the ongoing shutdown, triggering interruptions in benefits for millions. Many food banks are already feeling increased demand. DoorDash calls this a “food emergency unfolding in real time.”

What this means for people

If you receive SNAP benefits and have a SNAP/EBT card, you can link it to your DoorDash account and—at participating stores—use the fee-waiver offer for one order in November. The initiative is designed to help families stretch their food budget during a potential gap in benefit payments.

Words from the company

Max Rettig, DoorDash’s Vice President & Global Head of Public Policy, said:

“No one should go hungry in America — period. Millions of families are worried right now about how they’ll put food on the table. Fighting hunger is core to our mission at DoorDash.”

DoorDash acknowledges this is not a full solution, but a stopgap measure while congressional action is still pending.

What to keep in mind

  • The fee-waiver offer is valid for one grocery order per eligible customer, during the month of November.
  • While this program helps, the root issue is the potential lapse in SNAP funding, which would affect long-term food security.
  • Local food banks and community organizations remain key partners in distributing meals and food supplies to those in need.
SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
98 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close