DoorDash Launches Emergency Food Response As SNAP Benefits Cuts

Delivery platform DoorDash has announced a major effort to help Americans at risk of losing their food assistance benefits. With the federal government shutdown threatening to halt payments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for more than 40 million people, DoorDash is stepping in.

What’s happening

DoorDash’s “Emergency Food Response” includes:

Delivering 1 million free meals through more than 300 food banks and pantries participating via its Project DASH network nationwide.

through more than 300 food banks and pantries participating via its Project DASH network nationwide. Waiving delivery and service fees for about 300,000 grocery orders placed by SNAP recipients in November.

placed by SNAP recipients in November. Donating food and household essentials from DoorDash’s DashMart stores to local food banks in communities facing risk of assistance disruptions.

Why now

Federal funding for SNAP could run out with the ongoing shutdown, triggering interruptions in benefits for millions. Many food banks are already feeling increased demand. DoorDash calls this a “food emergency unfolding in real time.”

What this means for people

If you receive SNAP benefits and have a SNAP/EBT card, you can link it to your DoorDash account and—at participating stores—use the fee-waiver offer for one order in November. The initiative is designed to help families stretch their food budget during a potential gap in benefit payments.

Words from the company

Max Rettig, DoorDash’s Vice President & Global Head of Public Policy, said:

“No one should go hungry in America — period. Millions of families are worried right now about how they’ll put food on the table. Fighting hunger is core to our mission at DoorDash.”

DoorDash acknowledges this is not a full solution, but a stopgap measure while congressional action is still pending.

What to keep in mind

The fee-waiver offer is valid for one grocery order per eligible customer, during the month of November.

While this program helps, the root issue is the potential lapse in SNAP funding, which would affect long-term food security.

Local food banks and community organizations remain key partners in distributing meals and food supplies to those in need.