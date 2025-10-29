ICE removes man involved in 1994 murder of 16-year-old Eddie Polec in Philly

Source: Olga Yastremska / Getty

A man involved in the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Philadelphia more than 30 years ago has been removed from the United States, ICE officials announced on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Bou Khathavong, one of multiple people convicted in connection to the murder of 16-year-old Philadelphia high school student Eddie Polec in 1994.

Polec was beaten to death by a mob of teenagers armed with baseball bats on the steps of a local church in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. Polec’s death shocked the community and made national headlines. Both Philadelphia Police and the city’s 911 service also received criticism at the time due to what many believed to be a slow response to several calls reporting the attack.

On Nov. 11, 1994, Philadelphia police arrested Khathavong for his role in Polec’s murder. Khathavong, a dual citizen of Laos and Thailand who had legally entered the United States on June 23, 1980, was convicted of criminal conspiracy on March 19, 1996, and sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison.

On Feb. 14, 1996, the former Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) lodged an immigration detainer against Khathavong at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. INS then served Khathavong a notice to appear before an immigration judge on Sept. 1, 1998, charging him as an aggravated felon under Section 237 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Six years later, on Dec. 7, 2004, an immigration judge ordered Khathavong removed from the United States to Laos. He was then released on an order of supervision in 2005.

Khathavong was arrested again by ICE 20 years later on July 25, 2025. He was then removed from the U.S. by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Philadelphia and returned to Laos on Sept. 2, 2025.

“We sincerely hope that the removal of Bou Khathavong can finally help the family of Eddie Polec and the city of Philadelphia heal from one of the most horrifying crimes in Philadelphia’s history,” ICE ERO Philadelphia acting Field Office Director David O’Neill said. “ICE is working daily to safeguard the American public and bring justice for the families of those who are harmed by illegal aliens.”

ICE removes man involved in 1994 murder of 16-year-old Eddie Polec in Philly was first published on NBC10 Philadelphia